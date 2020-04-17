NC single mom of 2 says stimulus check sent to wrong bank account

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – This week millions of Americans were expecting stimulus checks to hit their bank accounts. But while many got a direct deposit or check in the mail, some people are having a harder time.

Michelle Stroupe did what many people are told to do: she tracked the status of her payment.

She was surprised when she saw what popped up on her screen. She says the bank account number listed is not her own.

She called the IRS but could not get anyone on the phone.

She says she then called Rapid Cash Refund in Gastonia where she filed her taxes. The voicemail states that the IRS sent checks to MetaBank in error.

She does not know what that means or when she will see the money that she desperately needs.

“I’m laid off of work,” Stroupe said. “I’m a cosmetologist in Charlotte, I have two children, I’m a single mom, so it was very important. I have bills, a car payment, rent, food, diapers. It was very important and it would have helped out a lot.”

EPS Financial, a division of MetaBank, posted this statement on their website:

This week, MetaBank learned that the IRS is inadvertently distributing some Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) to consumers’ temporary bank accounts with our tax divisions Refund Advantage and EPS Financial. It was an error to send these EIPs to these accounts. The IRS has not explained to us why this error occurred. These accounts managed by our Refund Advantage and EPS Financial tax solutions only process standard tax refunds owed to taxpayers as a result of a tax filing. As we are required, for EIPs sent to these accounts, upon receipt, MetaBank is immediately sending these EIP payments back to the IRS so that the IRS can distribute directly to consumers. We are deeply concerned that this error will delay consumers from receiving EIP payments during this difficult time. MetaBank is working closely with our tax refund partners to ensure that they redirect customers to the IRS. As we are expeditiously sending EIP payments back to the IRS, we encourage impacted consumers to contact the IRS directly with questions or for further details.” EPS Financial

