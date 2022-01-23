NC snow melts as crews make progress clearing roads; black ice threat lingers, weather service warns

An NCDOT image of a road in Rocky Mount where shade has limited snow melting and water in on the road, which could re-freeze Sunday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Much of any remaining snow melted Sunday in North Carolina with most highways clear, but smaller roads still partially covered with snow or ice.

Following the snowstorm that hit mainly central and northeastern North Carolina Friday, more progress was made clearing roads over the weekend.

Fewer crashes were also reported Sunday morning, despite temperatures in the teens and water from melted snow on roads that turned to ice overnight.

Most snow fell in areas along Interstate 95 and then northeast from Greenville — with 8 inches near Elizabeth City and 7 inches just northeast of that area. Areas near Greenville received 6 inches of snow.

For Sunday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported just 40 wrecks by 7 a.m. and more than 105 calls for service throughout the entire state.

That was down sharply from 437 calls for service and 203 crashes on Saturday night, according to troopers.

Nearly 2,000 NCDOT workers and contractors treated and cleared roads of snow and ice in the eastern two-thirds of North Carolina Saturday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Sunday night and early Monday, areas of black ice are possible again, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas where shade limited snow melting — or areas on roads that are wet — are likely to freeze Sunday night and early Monday as lows hit the mid-20s. One school district has already delayed opening Monday.

“Patchy black ice is possible each morning through early this week,” the weather service said Sunday.

Road crews throughout the state applied more than 1 million gallons of brine solution to roads and 1,400 tons of salt/sand by late Saturday morning.