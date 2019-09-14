NC son shot by deputy after dispute with dad escalates, officials say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff says one of his deputies shot and wounded a man while responding to a call over a domestic disturbance between a father and son.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons says the shooting happened Friday morning but declined to give details about how it occurred. Simmons says the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate what happened.

According to deputies, Ellis Ray Coleman made the initial call from a home on the corner of Pinehaven and Old Mountain Road in Lexington. When deputies arrived, they spoke to Coleman and his son Ellis Ray Coleman Jr.

Nearby Central Davidson Middle School and High School were both put on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown lasted about an hour, deputies told WFMY.

Media outlets reported the man shot was Ellis Ray Coleman Jr., 29, of Lexington.

He was airlifted from the scene to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition.

— WFMY contributed to this report

