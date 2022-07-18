RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement throughout North Carolina will be patrolling and conducting a speed enforcement campaign from July 18-24.

Officials said this is part of a national initiative with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mark Ezzell, the director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said speeding-related crashes are on the rise.

“Speeding-related crashes are at all-time high levels across the country, including North Carolina, and one proven way to prevent speeding is an increased law enforcement presence on the roads,” said Ezzell. “Campaigns like these are key pieces to decreasing crashes, even as we work on more long-term solutions such as safe road design, safer cars and quality driver education.”

Officials said 424 people died in North Carolina in speeding-related crashes just last year.