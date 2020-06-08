NC speedway attracts thousands after calling gathering a ‘protest’

ELON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”

The governor’s office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

PREVIOUS: Fans pack stands at reopening of NC speedway after sheriff said he would not interfere

But news outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night.

A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said it is “evaluating the events.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: