GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were sent to the hospital in Greensboro after an assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 5:23 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Two victims were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Patrick Cleary, 56, of Greensboro is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to court records.

He attacked the two victims with a knife, according to police.