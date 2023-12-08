HARRISBURG, N.C. (WJZY) — Cabarrus County Schools confirmed a 14-year-old nonverbal student with autism wandered out of Hickory Ridge High School unnoticed.

District leaders said the incident happened on Nov. 17.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. that day. Deputies said the school’s resource officer was at Hickory Ridge and immediately assisted school administration, as well as a second school resource officer, in finding the student.

Police reports show the student had made it outside of the school “to the stop light.”

The student’s parent told Queen City News the school only notified her about her son’s disappearance after he was found. She said the school informed her that they had implemented some changes and fired the staff member who was assigned to watch her son at the time.

In a statement, a district spokesperson said, “Cabarrus County Schools is aware of this situation. CCS Human Resources staff is continuing to investigate. Due to the ongoing nature of this personnel matter, we cannot provide further comment.”