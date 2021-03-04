NC State Board of Education adopts reopening schools resolution from NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Education and superintendent of public Instruction voted Thursday to adopt the revised Strong Schools Tool Kit and the reopening schools resolution.

The resolution states that in-person learning provides students with the best opportunity for academic achievement

Schools should resume providing all students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade with the option of in-person learning to the fullest extent possible consistent with the guidelines in the North Carolina Strong Schools Tool Kit no later than the end of March.

Schools should only use remote learning options for higher-risk students and for families wanting remote learning for their children.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its new guidance on Wednesday saying schools must open for in-person learning.

The goal is that have kids kindergarten through fifth in school all day, five days a week under Plan A or B.

Sixth through 12th graders would be in school five days a week under Plan B.

The only difference between the two plans is Plan B requires six feet of social distancing.

