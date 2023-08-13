CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina elections officials decided Sunday evening that they would recognize the No Labels Party as an official political party in the state.

During the more than 3-hour meeting Sunday, The State Board of Elections voted in favor of recognizing the party, according to a news release from the N.C. State Board of Elections.

No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will run a bipartisan “unity ticket” for president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.” Group leaders say they’ll stand down if there’s not a clear path to victory.

The meeting in Concord was part of the Summer 2023 Elections Conference, which is a required gathering for State Board staff, county election directors and staff, and hundreds of county boards of elections members for training on important election administration issues, officials said.

Elections officials said that No Labels received 14,837 valid signatures from registered North Carolina voters, which is 932 more than the required 13,865 signatures, on its petition to become a political party.

The signatures were verified by the county boards of elections of the counties in which they were collected, the news release said. The No Labels Party also received at least 200 signatures from three different congressional districts, which is another requirement.

North Carolina voters can now register with the Democratic, Green, Libertarian, No Labels, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated.

Elections officials said they would soon update voter registration forms to include the No Labels option. Until then, voters may register with No Labels by checking the “Other” box and writing “No Labels” on the line in the “Political Party Affiliation” section of the voter registration application.

“State Board voter data will be updated to include No Labels registrants as soon as possible,” the news release said.

Working with an operating budget of roughly $70 million, No Labels is taking steps to secure presidential ballot spots in roughly 20 states this year; the group has done so already in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

While No Labels has yet to nominate candidates for president and vice president, its leadership insists there is a path to victory for a centrist third-party ticket “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report