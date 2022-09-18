RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.

Fair manager Kent Yelverton said staffing woes led to longer lines last year, especially at the gates.

Going into this year, they made changes to attract more applicants.

“We changed our ways we went more digital with our hiring. We did a lot more aggressive social media. We went to an online application process has been very successful,” Yelverton said.

The fair also raised hourly wages this year. The website shows those rates range from $15 to $19 an hour.

“The percentages and the rates vary by by job but we felt like for for temporary seasonal work, we’re very competitive,” Yelverton said.

The state fair is still looking for workers. To apply, click here.

The fair runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23.