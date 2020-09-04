NC State Highway Patrol launches impaired driving initiative for Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is participating in the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Booze It & Lose It campaign to stress the importance of sober driving throughout Labor Day weekend.
Over Labor Day weekend, NCSHP expects an increase in traffic congestion as motorists travel to vacation destinations.
Statewide, more than 500 law enforcement organizations will focus on multiple motor vehicle violations including excessive speeding, aggressive driving, and driving while distracted. Special emphasis will be placed on removing impaired motorists to prevent needless collisions.
Last year, NCSHP responded to more than 1,351 collisions throughout Labor Day weekend, 94 of those were due to impairment from either alcohol or drugs.
“Removing impaired drivers before they harm themselves or someone else is among our highest priorities throughout the holiday weekend,” said Col. Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Ensuring safe travel is a shared responsibility among both law enforcement and those who travel across our great state.”
NCSHP makes the following suggestions to motorists to avoid collisions:
- Plan ahead and assign a designated driver
- Use a ride sharing service if no designated driver is available
- Prepare for delays by choosing alternative routes
- Monitor speed limits and avoid distracted driving
- Increase following distances
The Booze It & Lose It campaign concludes Sunday, Sept. 13.
