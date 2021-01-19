NC state senator tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.

Rabon took a COVID-19 test because he was “experiencing mild cold-like” symptoms.

The test came back positive Tuesday morning but Rabon has no symptoms.

He is isolating at his house.

Those who had close contact with Rabon will be contacted, the release said.

Rabon’s announcement comes a day after Rep. Brian Turner (D-Buncombe) said he was positive for the virus.

“Follow the 3Ws and remember my mask protects you, your mask protects me,” Turner tweeted.