NC state trooper dies after ‘courageous, lengthy battle with COVID-19,’ officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina state trooper has died after a battle with COVID-19, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

First Sergeant Timothy “Lee” Howell passed away around 2:30 p.m. at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. According to the highway patrol, he was supported by his family.

First Sergeant Timothy “Lee” Howell (Photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol)

The organization said Howell had a “courageous, lengthy battle with COVID-19,” before he succumbed.

Details related to Howell’s services will be provided at a later time.

Howell is survived by his mother, Mrs. Burma Howell, daughters, Bailey Owens and Olivia Howell, brother, Lynn Howell, and girlfriend, Krystal Westbrook, according to officials.

They ask that everyone keep the entire Howell family and his Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers.

