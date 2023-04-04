RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in 50 years, four astronauts with NASA will fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission.

“We are all so excited. I think we’re excited not only to be a part of the mission itself, but just that it’s happening at all,” said NASA astronaut, Christina Koch. The NC State alum is the only female in the crewmember and the first woman to embark on a lunar mission.

“We are going back to the moon, we’re going to stay, we’re taking what we learn and going to Mars, and what a time to be involved in human space life.”

She’ll be joined by Victor Glover, the first person of color to take part in a lunar mission, Reid Wiseman, the mission’s commander and Canadian, Jeremy Hansen.

“It is an awesome feeling not because of any individual achievement but because we as a country, as an agency have decided how important it is to go for all and by all,” said Koch. “We understand that if we are answering humanity’s call to explore, we should look like all of humanity.”

Koch is no stranger to history.

Almost four years ago, she broke the world record for the longest space flight by a woman.

She’s done a total of six space walks, including the first three all women excursions.

Koch says she’s looking forward to working with her team.

“The fact that we get to try this vehicle out for the first time with crew, the fact that that’s going to lead to a lot of really cool challenges that we get to all sit at the table and scratch our heads about together while we invent how this mission is going to look, how the operations are going to be. That is awesome.”

The crew will also be the first to fly on the Orion capsule launching on a Space Launch System Rocket.

They won’t land on the moon, or even go into lunar orbit, but instead fly around the moon and head straight back to earth.

They plan to begin their mission no earlier than late 2024.