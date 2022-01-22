NC statewide snow and freezing rain totals

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winter storm that hit North Carolina Friday afternoon and early Saturday dumped several inches of snow in many areas.

Areas near the northeastern coast appeared to get the most snow with an area of Camden County receiving 7 inches and Pasquotank County reporting 8 inches.

Southeast of the snow, freezing rain was reported in many areas, including Carteret, Craven, Onslow and Pamlico counties. Pitt County and areas around Greenville even received up to 6 inches of snow.

In central North Carolina, the most snow was seen generally along Interstate 95 with Cumberland and Nash counties reporting at least 4.7 inches.

Here is a full list of snow totals in about 40 counties from the National Weather Service with freezing rain is noted beside amounts.

Alamance County
 2 NNW Saxapahaw              2.3 in    
 2 SW Pleasant Grove          1.5 in   
 2 SSE Haw River              1.5 in 
  
 Anson County
 2 SE Wadesboro               4.0 in  
 3 SW Peachland               2.2 in  

 Beaufort County
 3 WNW SOUTH CREEK       0.5 INCH    
 CHOCOWINITY             4.5 INCH 
 BATH                    2.5 
 1 ESE BLOUNTS CREEK     4.5 INCH

 Camden County
 SOUTH MILLS             7.0 INCH   
 SHILOH                  4.5 INCH   
 1 E WHITEHALL SHORES    6.5 INCH
  
 Carteret County
1 W BOGUE               0.6 INCH 
2 WSW NORTH RIVER       0.20 INCH - freezing rain
NEWPORT                 0.1 INCH  
SMYRNA                  0.10 INCH  - freezing rain
1 ESE MOREHEAD CITY     0.38 INCH - freezing rain
HARKERS ISLAND          0.10 INCH - freezing rain
2 S CEDAR ISLAND        0.10 INCH - freezing rain

 Chatham County
 4 SSE Sutphin                2.5 in  
 1 SW Fearrington             2.2 in   
 4 N Goldston                 2.1 in    

 Chowan County
 2 SSW SOMERSET            5.0 INCH

 Craven County
 2 W VANCEBORO           4.5 INCH        
 1 N VANCEBORO           4.0 INCH  
 2 SSE HAVELOCK          0.1 INCH  
 1 NNE NEW BERN          0.5 INCH
 RIVER BEND              0.8 INCH 
 1 WSW TUSCARORA         1.0 INCH   
 3 ENE JAMES CITY        0.8 INCH      
 2 SSE TRENT WOODS       0.2 INCH   
 2 SSW HAVELOCK          0.50 INCH (Freezing rain)

 Cumberland County
 1 ESE Bonnie Doone           4.7 in    
 1 ESE Bonnie Doone           4.5 in    
 6 SE Hope Mills              4.0 in    
 4 SW Bonnie Doone            3.8 in    
 2 WSW Fayetteville           3.0 in    
 3 WSW Bonnie Doone           2.8 in    

 Currituck County
 2 NW MOYOCK              6.7 INCH
 1 E GRANDY               6.5 INCH   
 5 ENE POPLAR BRANCH      5.2 INCH 
 POINT HARBOR             2.0 INCH       

 Dare County 
 1 NW MANTEO                 1.5 INCH  
 KITTY HAWK                  2.0 INCH  

 Duplin County
 5 W MAGNOLIA               1.5 INCH

 Durham County
 3 SSE Bethesda               3.8 in   
 2 SE Bethesda                3.0 in    
 1 SSE Parkwood               2.4 in 
  
 Edgecombe County
 Speed                        3.8 in 
  
 Forsyth County
 3 SW Winston-Salem           0.5 in  
 
 Franklin County
 3 NE Youngsville             3.2 in   
 2 NE Purnell                 2.8 in    
 2 NE Purnell                 2.5 in    

 Granville County
 4 E Creedmoor                2.6 in    
 3 S Butner                   2.2 in    

 Greene County
 1 ESE HOOKERTON             4.0 INCH 

 Guilford County
 3 NNE High Point             1.3 in   
 5 NW Monticello              1.2 in    
 5 ESE Colfax                 1.0 in   

 Halifax County
 2 NNE Roanoke Rapids         3.4 in   

 Harnett County
 2 WNW Pineview               4.0 in    
 2 SSW Benson                 3.5 in    
 2 NW Erwin                   3.3 in    
 Lillington                   2.8 in    
 Erwin                        2.5 in    
 Erwin                        2.1 in   
 
 Hertford County
 1 NW WINTON                5.0 INCH 
  
 Hoke County
 2 SSE Rockfish               4.0 in    
 6 ENE Silver City            3.0 in   

 Johnston County
 2 SSE Emit                   4.0 in   
 4 ESE Emit                   3.6 in   
 2 E Pine Level               3.5 in    
 3 ESE Clayton                3.5 in    
 Selma                        3.5 in    
 Selma                        3.5 in    
 2 SE Smithfield              3.2 in    
 4 ESE Emit                   3.1 in  
  
 Lee County
 4 SSE Sanford                3.8 in   

Lenior County
 4 SW DAWSON                 4.5 INCH  
 
 Montgomery County
 3 S Biscoe                   3.0 in  
 
 Moore County
 1 NNW Pinehurst              2.7 in  
 Southern Pines               2.5 in  

 Nash County
 Nashville                    4.8 in 
 4 NW Elm City                4.3 in  
 Nashville                    3.5 in  

 Onslow County
 ALBERT J ELLIS AIRPORT    1.0 INCH   
 1 NNE CAMP LEJEUNE CENT   0.20 INCH (Freezing rain)
 3 S SILVERDALE            0.5 INCH        

 Orange County
 Carrboro                     2.3 in  
 2 S Hillsborough             2.1 in   
 1 SW Chapel Hill             1.3 in  

 Pamlico County
 1 WNW ORIENTAL          0.30 INCH  (Freezing rain)

 Pasquotank County
 4 S BURNT MILLS          8.0 INCH 
 1 SE NIXONTON            7.0 INCH    
 2 WSW ELIZABETH CITY     6.5 INCH 
 1 N ELIZABETH CITY       8.0 INCH 

 Perquimans County
 2 SW BURGESS              5.0 INCH   

 Person County
 Roxboro                      1.5 in  

 Pitt County
 2 ENE FALKLAND            6.0 INCH   
 5 ESE WINTERVILLE         4.0 INCH 
 3 SW SIMPSON              3.0 INCH   
 3 NNE ROUNDTREE           3.2 INCH  
 2 SE BRUCE                3.5 INCH  
 FOUNTAIN                  2.6 INCH  
 3 S FOUNTAIN              4.2 INCH
 2 SE DOWDY FICKLEN STAD   3.5 INCH     
 
 Randolph County
 5 WSW Asheboro               2.8 in 

 Sampson County
 3 SSE Newton Grove           4.4 in 
 1 NE Clinton                 3.4 in  

 Scotland County
 Laurinburg                   4.3 in  

 Stanly County
 3 NE Finger                  2.0 in   

 Tyrell County
 1 NNE COLUMBIA           3.8 INCH
 GUM NECK                 1.0 INCH   
 2 N COLUMBIA            0.20 INCH  

 Vance County
 2 NE Henderson               1.8 in  

 Wake County
 2 NNW Garner                 3.6 in   
 4 S Lake Wheeler             3.4 in   
 3 WNW New Hope               3.4 in   
 2 SW Apex                    3.2 in    
 4 SSW Raleigh                3.1 in   
 4 SSW Raleigh                3.1 in   
 4 WSW Raleigh                3.1 in  
 1 N Wake Forest              3.0 in    
 2 WSW Holly Springs          3.0 in   
 7 WNW Falls Lake             3.0 in    
 1 N Fuquay-Varina            3.0 in  
 3 SSW Raleigh                3.0 in   
 7 WNW Falls Lake             3.0 in   
 7 WNW Falls Lake             3.0 in    
 Wake Forest                  3.0 in   
 1 E Fuquay-Varina            3.0 in    
 Raleigh                      3.0 in   
 5 N Raleigh                  2.9 in 
 3 ENE Holly Springs          2.8 in   
 Cary                         2.8 in    
 3 E Lake Wheeler             2.6 in    
 Cary                         2.6 in   
 2 N New Hill                 2.5 in   
 2 NW Fuquay-Varina           2.5 in   
 4 WSW Raleigh                2.4 in   
 Rdu International            2.3 in    
 3 SW Holly Springs           2.2 in  
 2 SW Apex                    2.2 in    
 Wake Forest                  2.0 in    
 3 NW Raleigh                 1.9 in    

 Wayne County
 3 NNE Elroy                  3.5 in  
 2 NW Pikeville               3.5 in   
 3 WSW Elroy                  3.3 in    
 3 W Mar-Mac                  3.3 in    
 2 N Goldsboro                3.0 in  

 Wilson County
 2 S Willbanks                5.0 in    
 2 S New Hope                 4.4 in    
 2 NW Wilson                  4.3 in

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories