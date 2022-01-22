NC statewide snow and freezing rain totals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winter storm that hit North Carolina Friday afternoon and early Saturday dumped several inches of snow in many areas.

Areas near the northeastern coast appeared to get the most snow with an area of Camden County receiving 7 inches and Pasquotank County reporting 8 inches.

Southeast of the snow, freezing rain was reported in many areas, including Carteret, Craven, Onslow and Pamlico counties. Pitt County and areas around Greenville even received up to 6 inches of snow.

In central North Carolina, the most snow was seen generally along Interstate 95 with Cumberland and Nash counties reporting at least 4.7 inches.

Here is a full list of snow totals in about 40 counties from the National Weather Service with freezing rain is noted beside amounts.

Alamance County 2 NNW Saxapahaw 2.3 in 2 SW Pleasant Grove 1.5 in 2 SSE Haw River 1.5 in Anson County 2 SE Wadesboro 4.0 in 3 SW Peachland 2.2 in Beaufort County 3 WNW SOUTH CREEK 0.5 INCH CHOCOWINITY 4.5 INCH BATH 2.5 1 ESE BLOUNTS CREEK 4.5 INCH Camden County SOUTH MILLS 7.0 INCH SHILOH 4.5 INCH 1 E WHITEHALL SHORES 6.5 INCH Carteret County 1 W BOGUE 0.6 INCH 2 WSW NORTH RIVER 0.20 INCH - freezing rain NEWPORT 0.1 INCH SMYRNA 0.10 INCH - freezing rain 1 ESE MOREHEAD CITY 0.38 INCH - freezing rain HARKERS ISLAND 0.10 INCH - freezing rain 2 S CEDAR ISLAND 0.10 INCH - freezing rain Chatham County 4 SSE Sutphin 2.5 in 1 SW Fearrington 2.2 in 4 N Goldston 2.1 in Chowan County 2 SSW SOMERSET 5.0 INCH Craven County 2 W VANCEBORO 4.5 INCH 1 N VANCEBORO 4.0 INCH 2 SSE HAVELOCK 0.1 INCH 1 NNE NEW BERN 0.5 INCH RIVER BEND 0.8 INCH 1 WSW TUSCARORA 1.0 INCH 3 ENE JAMES CITY 0.8 INCH 2 SSE TRENT WOODS 0.2 INCH 2 SSW HAVELOCK 0.50 INCH (Freezing rain) Cumberland County 1 ESE Bonnie Doone 4.7 in 1 ESE Bonnie Doone 4.5 in 6 SE Hope Mills 4.0 in 4 SW Bonnie Doone 3.8 in 2 WSW Fayetteville 3.0 in 3 WSW Bonnie Doone 2.8 in Currituck County 2 NW MOYOCK 6.7 INCH 1 E GRANDY 6.5 INCH 5 ENE POPLAR BRANCH 5.2 INCH POINT HARBOR 2.0 INCH Dare County 1 NW MANTEO 1.5 INCH KITTY HAWK 2.0 INCH Duplin County 5 W MAGNOLIA 1.5 INCH Durham County 3 SSE Bethesda 3.8 in 2 SE Bethesda 3.0 in 1 SSE Parkwood 2.4 in Edgecombe County Speed 3.8 in Forsyth County 3 SW Winston-Salem 0.5 in Franklin County 3 NE Youngsville 3.2 in 2 NE Purnell 2.8 in 2 NE Purnell 2.5 in Granville County 4 E Creedmoor 2.6 in 3 S Butner 2.2 in Greene County 1 ESE HOOKERTON 4.0 INCH Guilford County 3 NNE High Point 1.3 in 5 NW Monticello 1.2 in 5 ESE Colfax 1.0 in Halifax County 2 NNE Roanoke Rapids 3.4 in Harnett County 2 WNW Pineview 4.0 in 2 SSW Benson 3.5 in 2 NW Erwin 3.3 in Lillington 2.8 in Erwin 2.5 in Erwin 2.1 in Hertford County 1 NW WINTON 5.0 INCH Hoke County 2 SSE Rockfish 4.0 in 6 ENE Silver City 3.0 in Johnston County 2 SSE Emit 4.0 in 4 ESE Emit 3.6 in 2 E Pine Level 3.5 in 3 ESE Clayton 3.5 in Selma 3.5 in Selma 3.5 in 2 SE Smithfield 3.2 in 4 ESE Emit 3.1 in Lee County 4 SSE Sanford 3.8 in Lenior County 4 SW DAWSON 4.5 INCH Montgomery County 3 S Biscoe 3.0 in Moore County 1 NNW Pinehurst 2.7 in Southern Pines 2.5 in Nash County Nashville 4.8 in 4 NW Elm City 4.3 in Nashville 3.5 in Onslow County ALBERT J ELLIS AIRPORT 1.0 INCH 1 NNE CAMP LEJEUNE CENT 0.20 INCH (Freezing rain) 3 S SILVERDALE 0.5 INCH Orange County Carrboro 2.3 in 2 S Hillsborough 2.1 in 1 SW Chapel Hill 1.3 in Pamlico County 1 WNW ORIENTAL 0.30 INCH (Freezing rain) Pasquotank County 4 S BURNT MILLS 8.0 INCH 1 SE NIXONTON 7.0 INCH 2 WSW ELIZABETH CITY 6.5 INCH 1 N ELIZABETH CITY 8.0 INCH Perquimans County 2 SW BURGESS 5.0 INCH Person County Roxboro 1.5 in Pitt County 2 ENE FALKLAND 6.0 INCH 5 ESE WINTERVILLE 4.0 INCH 3 SW SIMPSON 3.0 INCH 3 NNE ROUNDTREE 3.2 INCH 2 SE BRUCE 3.5 INCH FOUNTAIN 2.6 INCH 3 S FOUNTAIN 4.2 INCH 2 SE DOWDY FICKLEN STAD 3.5 INCH Randolph County 5 WSW Asheboro 2.8 in Sampson County 3 SSE Newton Grove 4.4 in 1 NE Clinton 3.4 in Scotland County Laurinburg 4.3 in Stanly County 3 NE Finger 2.0 in Tyrell County 1 NNE COLUMBIA 3.8 INCH GUM NECK 1.0 INCH 2 N COLUMBIA 0.20 INCH Vance County 2 NE Henderson 1.8 in Wake County 2 NNW Garner 3.6 in 4 S Lake Wheeler 3.4 in 3 WNW New Hope 3.4 in 2 SW Apex 3.2 in 4 SSW Raleigh 3.1 in 4 SSW Raleigh 3.1 in 4 WSW Raleigh 3.1 in 1 N Wake Forest 3.0 in 2 WSW Holly Springs 3.0 in 7 WNW Falls Lake 3.0 in 1 N Fuquay-Varina 3.0 in 3 SSW Raleigh 3.0 in 7 WNW Falls Lake 3.0 in 7 WNW Falls Lake 3.0 in Wake Forest 3.0 in 1 E Fuquay-Varina 3.0 in Raleigh 3.0 in 5 N Raleigh 2.9 in 3 ENE Holly Springs 2.8 in Cary 2.8 in 3 E Lake Wheeler 2.6 in Cary 2.6 in 2 N New Hill 2.5 in 2 NW Fuquay-Varina 2.5 in 4 WSW Raleigh 2.4 in Rdu International 2.3 in 3 SW Holly Springs 2.2 in 2 SW Apex 2.2 in Wake Forest 2.0 in 3 NW Raleigh 1.9 in Wayne County 3 NNE Elroy 3.5 in 2 NW Pikeville 3.5 in 3 WSW Elroy 3.3 in 3 W Mar-Mac 3.3 in 2 N Goldsboro 3.0 in Wilson County 2 S Willbanks 5.0 in 2 S New Hope 4.4 in 2 NW Wilson 4.3 in