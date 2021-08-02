NC store clerk shot multiple times after dispute over beer, police say; 2 suspects sought

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A store clerk is in the hospital after being shot Saturday in a High Point grocery store after two men became impatient over a beer purchase, according to a police news release.

Around 9:59 p.m., High Point officers responded to Apple Tree Grocery on East Green Drive when they were told about an assault, a High Point police news release said.

When they arrived, officers found the 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took him to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police say the two male suspects were impatient and did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register and went into the beer cooler to persuade another employee to take their money. When he refused, they shot the store clerk, the news release says.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance. The video shows two men arguing with the clerk in the beer cooler area.

As the two men leave the beer cooler, a taller man in a white shirt removes a handgun from his waistband and shoots the clerk multiple times, the video shows.

After the shooting, both suspects exited the store and left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee, according to video.

High Point police are still searching for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.