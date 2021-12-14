NC store worker shoots, kills teen suspect during robbery at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A store employee shot and killed a suspect during the course of a robbery Monday night in Greensboro, police say.

At 7:47 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the Tobacco & Vape at 3912 Battleground Ave., which is just northwest of downtown Greensboro.

Officers responded after a report of a robbery at the store.

Three men went into the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint.

According to police, a store employee shot one of the robbery suspects during the robbery.

The suspect who was shot died from his injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro, according to police.