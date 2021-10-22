NC students demand change, action as another high school student sexually assaulted at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is vague but provides enough detail on what a 15-year-old girl said happened to her Wednesday.

She reported being sexually assaulted at West Charlotte High School. She made the report hours later while she was at a local hospital.

“It’s really disappointing that even after coming forward, nothing is being done about this and it’s still happening,” said Nikki Wombwell.

Wombwell is one of several former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students leading a charge to change how the district responds to rapes and sexual assaults, and those who survive them. Wombwell herself has spoken publicly about her own case.

“It’s not just a couple of cases,” said Serena Evans, another survivor of sexual assault. “This has been going on for decades.”

Evans said the fact that it is still happening means something needs to change.

“We do not want this to happen to anyone else, and it is. Like a little over 24 hours ago,” said Evans.

CMS said in a statement that they are aware of this latest case at West Charlotte High School, and deferred to CMPD for questions. CMPD said they are investigating the circumstances of the reported sexual assault to see if any charges are going to be made.

CMS is facing intense scrutiny over sexual assault reports at Myers Park High School.

The district is also still dealing with another reported sexual assault case that happened on campus at Olympic High School last month that led to a protest and walkout of students.

Evans and Wombwell have been part of marches and rallies, addressing what they see as a failure of CMS on how the district deals with sexual assault cases.

They had another rally planned for Thursday evening and even though the timing is unfortunate with this newest case, both said it makes the rally all the more relevant.

“People are listening,” said Wombwell. “Schools have to do something at this point.”