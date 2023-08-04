CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WJZY) — A group of chorus students from Jesse C. Carson High School in China Grove are set to give a performance of a lifetime.

They were chosen to open for Foreigner and Loverboy at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 9 during Foreigner’s Historic Farewell Tour.

The group was selected after their choral director, Megan Wyatt, submitted an audition of them singing ‘Your Smiling Face’ by James Taylor to a local radio station, which was hosting a competition.

“Several of them were like, ‘OMG, I know that group! That’s so cool,” said Wyatt. “My parents are going to love it!’ And the others were like, ‘They really picked us?'”

Foreigner’s popularity skyrocketed before these teenagers were born, but their music has stood the test of time.

“I’ve listened to them all growing up. I love some of their music. ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ is one of my mom’s favorite songs,” said rising 12th grader Owen Hurlocker. “I listen to it all the time. It really is an honor.”

The group wasted no time preparing, coming in for a five-hour rehearsal on Thursday, which marked the very first optional teacher workday of the school year.

“I like being in chorus because it makes me feel like I’m a part of something bigger than myself. I get to improve my own performance, and then I also get to contribute to our performance as a whole,” said rising 12th grader Celia Sifford.

The students will give an eight-to-ten-minute showcase, singing both ‘Your Smiling Face’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey.

While they’re no strangers to performing on big stages, they know this one might be their most attended show yet.

“They’ve sung at Radio City Music Hall before, so they sort of know their audience,” Wyatt said. “But I think some of them have not imagined how huge Foreigner is and how many people are actually going to be in the audience.”