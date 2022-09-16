GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday at a middle school in Greenville, officials said.

The incident happened after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hope Middle School is a traditional 6 to 8 grade middle school located at 2995 Mills Road in Greenville.

The investigation is open, and findings will be forwarded for action to juvenile justice.

Because juveniles are involved, no further information is readily available about the incident.