STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a North Carolina-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” Steve McCachern told WJZY, vice president of energy delivery for EnergyUnited. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

This is the second North Carolina-based substation reported to be hit by gunfire in a month and a half.

Approximately 45,000 people were without power in early December when a power outage from vandalism gunshots occurred in Moore County.

The outages included 2,000 just south of Carthage, 11,000 in Southern Pines, 11,000 in the Pinehurst area and 5,000 outages in Aberdeen. Some of the power outages stretched out to the Foxfire community, CBS 17 previously reported.

This is all known information at this time.