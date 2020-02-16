NC substitute teacher accused of urinating into cup in class has been previously investigated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 57-year-old substitute teacher was fired after he was accusations he urinated into a cup inside a New Hanover County classroom with students present. An updated statement from school leaders indicates he has been investigated in the past for his behavior at school.

The incident leading to his termination happened at Williston Middle School around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Darvin Bernard Greene was arrested on Friday and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Lisa Estep, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education, released an initial statement regarding the incident:

“The board has been made aware of the alleged actions of Darvin Green and we regret that this happened at any New Hanover County School. Upon being notified by a student of Greene’s actions, the school system acted immediately, conducted an internal investigation, and then quickly notified law enforcement. Darvin Greene will no longer be allowed to work for New Hanover County Schools. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and this board stands ready to take action against any teacher, staff member, or administrator who violates the law or, in any way, compromises the safety or wellbeing of our students.”

At 7 p.m. Friday evening, the school system released an additional statement regarding Greene, indicating the employee was investigated in December 2019 for a separate incident.

“The Board of Education has learned that Darvin Greene was investigated by New Hanover County Schools in December 2019 after receiving an allegation into his behavior. At that time, Darvin Greene was a substitute teacher’s assistant, and Title IX Director Jarelle Lewis conducted the investigation. Law enforcement and DSS were also notified, but the school system was not able to substantiate the claim using the preponderance of evidence standard. Out of an abundance of caution, Darvin Greene was removed from that child’s school, but due to lack of evidence or substantiation, no other disciplinary action occurred. After hearing the process that was followed and receiving the full details in this matter, I believe our school system followed the right protocol given the information available. It was important to the Board of Education and the school district that the public be made aware of this prior incident, because we want to be as forthcoming as possible and share what we know with the community.”

