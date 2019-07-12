NC Sunday school teacher and Christian school worker both face sex-related charges

Matthew Ryan Hendrix (left) and Jason W. Keller in photos from WFMY

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says an administrator at a private Christian school and a Sunday school teacher are among three people arrested on sex-related charges.

News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Jason Wesley Keller of Pfafftown is charged with 10 counts of sexual activity with a student by a school administrator.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation into Keller began in 2009, nearly a year after the alleged offenses began.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports the sheriff’s office also filed multiple sex-related charges against 36-year-old Matthew Ryan Hendrix of Mocksville.

According to his arrest report, Hendrix had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old girl in June.

Hendrix was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader at the church the child attended, investigators told WFMY. The investigation is still open and more charges could come, detectives told the TV station.

Also arrested was 50-year-old Christopher P. Indendi-Kallsen of Lexington on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Keller was arrested at his house in Pfafftown and booked into the Davidson County Jail under a $1 million secured bond, WFMY reported.

