NC superintendent encouraging students to send cards to the troops for Veterans Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of students are off Monday to honor Veterans Day.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson wants you to spend that day making holiday cards for those currently enlisted.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” Johnson said. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

The deadline to send the cards is Nov. 15.

For more information on what to do and where to send it, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now