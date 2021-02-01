NC surpasses 1 million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, North Carolina surpassed the one million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state.

This milestone capped a week when the state’s vaccine providers administered more than 99 percent of first doses.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

According to NCDHHS, for the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers.

In addition, it will set aside doses of the state’s allocation to ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities.

As vaccine supply continues to be very low, North Carolinians can find out when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through the online tool, Find My Vaccine Group.