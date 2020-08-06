NC surpasses 130,000 COVID-19 cases, adds 42 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has surpassed 130,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina added 1,979 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 131,267.

The state reported another day with at least 40 deaths as 42 more were attributed to the virus, bringing the total to 2,092 across the state, NCDHHS reported.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased slightly, with 1,147 currently hospitalized, down from 1,150 that was reported on Wednesday.

To date, the state has completed 1,904,750 COVID-19 tests.