JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was fun while it lasted.

Sabiyah Broderick, the Jacksonville resident, truck driver and veteran Marine who made it to Season 45 of CBS’ “Survivor,” was voted off the island during Wednesday’s third episode. She was among the 18 castaways stranded on the islands of Fiji.

Broderick, 28, is originally from Locust Grove, Ga. She said being a truck driver and her service in the Marines prepared her for the experience of competing.

“I’ve had to sleep outside for weeks at a time so the physical side of things won’t be as tumultuous on my mind as some of the other characters,” she told CBS 17.

According to Entertainment Weekly’s account of the episode, Broderick ran into some trouble that led to her downfall and elimination.