CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who eluded Charlotte police by escaping through a fast food drive-thru window was sentenced on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jenkins in January of 2021 for a plate violation, but Jenkins refused, records showed.

During the pursuit, he crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot, and went into a nearby fast food establishment, where he eventually escaped CMPD officers by jumping through the restaurant’s drive-thru window. During the chase he attempted to dispose of a loaded gun, officials said.

Jenkins was arrested a short time later and the gun, which officials later learned had been reported stolen, was recovered.

The suspect was under supervised release at the time of the incident from a previous gun-related conviction.

Jenkins has a criminal history that includes assault on a female and drug possession with intent to sell.