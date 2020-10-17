NC suspects in custody after firing shots at officer and FBI agent, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Suspects are in custody after shots fired at a detective of the Greenville Police Department and a federal agent during an investigation, officials said.

According to the GPD, on Friday shortly before 5 p.m., a Greenville police detective was conducting an investigation with an FBI agent in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road when they were fired upon by people in a passing car.

The suspect vehicle was stopped minutes later in the area of North Greene Street and Old River Road.

All occupants of the vehicle have been arrested and a weapon has been recovered.

The officers were not injured.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will take the lead on the investigation because the incident happened within their jurisdiction.

The connector from Greene Street to Memorial Drive just north from Belvior Road was closed.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the public is not in any danger and that the scene is secure.

