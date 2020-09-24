NC sweepstakes parlors ignoring fines, orders to close, hidden cam investigation finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – It’s game on for several Charlotte-area “adult arcades,” despite being cited by police for not following the governor’s order to close due to COVID-19, a FOX 46 undercover hidden camera investigation found.

“Are you guys open?” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant, who visited more than a half-dozen gambling parlors undercover.

“Yeah,” a man who answered the tinted door said. “What you was looking for, man?”

“I just want to play,” said Grant.

“Play?” the man asked. “Uh?”

“Just one of the games,” said Grant.

The man nodded, patted down Grant, and let him inside.

It’s been more than a year since FOX 46 first showed you how these unrelated gaming parlors stay in business by exploiting a loophole in the law. The industry claims its slot machines and fish games are “skill” based rather than “games of chance,” which are illegal in North Carolina.

Enforcement across the state varies with some counties conducting raids and others leaving them alone. The North Carolina Supreme Court will decide whether these questionable establishments are illegal. While they may operate in a legal grey area, Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 order is black and white. It specifically forces gaming establishments to close.

FOX 46 visited more than a half-dozen strip mall casinos that were all previously issued citations by CMPD for ignoring warnings to close. We found some took the citation seriously and closed up shop.

“Due to COVID-19 for the safety of our customers and employees we will remain closed until Governor orders allow us to open,” one sign read. “We appreciate and look forward to seeing everyone soon stay safe.”

A man answered the doorbell at another business and directed Grant to gamble online.

“You guys are closed now?” asked Grant.

“Right now, yeah,” the man said.

“Because of COVID?” asked Grant.

“Yeah,” the man said. “We’re able to put you on online. But we can’t allow people into the building right now.”

“But you can still win money and stuff on here?” asked Grant.

“Yeah, yeah” the mean replied.

The man wrote down the name of an underground website and gave it to Grant. The website instructs users on how to download an app that lets you play on your phone.

While some are closed, we found other arcades that appear to be hiding the fact that they are still operating. One business, with its black tinted windows, turned off its “open” sign. Another did not respond when we rang the doorbell several times.

Inside these cash businesses during the day, FOX 46 saw people not wearing masks, not wearing them properly, and not keeping six feet apart.

Since the start of the pandemic, CMPD visited 289 businesses, according to the most recent data provided. Nineteen business owners were issued citations for ignoring warnings to shut down. Eleven of those businesses were gambling arcades.

It’s now up to a judge to determine if, or how much, they will be fined.

“It would be somewhat surprising, even after being cited,” said former CMPD officer turned attorney Walter Bowers, “a business would still choose to violate the order.”

Bowers suspects the reason is financial.

“Certainly, economics is probably the motivating factor,” said Bowers, “as it relates to why some of the businesses would still choose to remain open.”

Bowers says violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, though judges have discretion.

Some in law enforcement question whether that is a deterrent since one former arcade owner told FOX 46 in 2019 that he made up to twenty times that in a week.

“If I were open today,” said Terry Pennington, “I’d at least be pulling in $10,000 to $20,000 a week.”

Back inside the arcades, we felt those in charge starting to become suspicious of our presence. The man who frisked Grant quizzed him on if he had “ever played one of these games.” Another man, at a different location, yelled “sir” three times at Grant as he walked out. He had stayed for less than a minute.

“You didn’t hear me talking to you?” the man said, chasing Grant outside. “Can I help you?”

Grant said it felt too crowded so he left.

“Everybody’s six feet apart,” the man said, defensively. “And has masks on.”

Our hidden camera showed that was not true. Of the few players we saw wearing a mask, almost all of them wore it around their chin.

The North Carolina Nurses Association says if these arcades are not properly sanitizing and disinfecting every machine after every use and enforcing social distancing and face coverings, the virus can easily spread. CMPD responded to our findings by urging anyone who witnesses a violation to call 311, and said:

“CMPD would encourage anyone who observes a violation of COVID-19 related orders to report it by visiting this website or calling 311. By doing this, it ensures CMPD is aware of any potential violations and that a complaint can be vetted for an appropriate response.” –Officer Thomas Hildenbrand, CMPD

CMPD Response

FOX 46 asked CMPD to comment on our findings, before our report aired, and got this reply:

“Hi Matt, we have received your inquiry and forwarded it on for comment. Thank you.“

Last year, CMPD told us:

“Sweepstakes parlors (also known as arcades, skilled-based gaming facilities, etc.) have gained some attention due to several recent violent crimes occurring at these establishments. Although the method in which these types of crimes are reported is difficult to track, the CMPD’s dedication to ensuring compliance of the law does not wane when dealing with them. Each patrol division, the ABC Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and our law enforcement partners all play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance of the law. The CMPD will continue to allocate personnel and resources where evidence of violent crime is observed.

The CMPD also continues its dedication to working with the community, as the community plays a pivotal role in working with us to not only solve past crimes, but also prevent future crimes. Anyone who knows about violations of law at sweepstakes parlors is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information about these establishments anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/”

NC Department of Public Safety Response

The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, under the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, was involved in recent enforcement operations with CMPD. Agency spokesperson Erin Bean commented, generally, on the legality of sweepstakes cafes.

“Excluding gaming machines which operate Gift Surplus gaming software, here are some different type of things members of the ALE Gaming Section look at when determining if a gaming machine is unlawful. ALE is currently under an injunction on making statements, taking enforcement or administrative actions with gaming machines operating Gift Surplus gaming software. This case is under review with the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Pay-to-play formatted gaming machines, which allows the user to wager bets upon a video gaming machine displaying gambling themed games, and winners are being paid U.S. currency for credits won. If winners are being paid U.S. currency for credits won from a gaming machine, then under NCGS 14-306, no person can pay U.S. currency or cash equivalent for prizes from play of a video gaming machine, regardless if the gaming machine is for amusement, skill and dexterity or chance. However if the video gaming machine is for amusement and is determined by skill and dexterity (nothing is left to chance or mere luck), then prizes can be exchanged in the form of merchandise, not exceeding ten dollars in merchandise (examples, Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Pin Ball or Frogger).

If the user is allowed to bet more than eight credits on a single play on a video gaming machine per NCGS 14-306 (regardless if the gaming machine is for amusement, skill and dexterity or chance).

If the gaming machine is a game of chance and nothing is left to chance or mere luck NCGS 14-292.

Conduct or promote a sweepstakes through the use of an entertaining display, including the entry process or the reveal of the prize (applies to sweepstakes gaming devices NCGS 14-306.3 and 14-306.4).

If the gaming machine is operating video keno games (excluding NCEL Carolina Keno NCGS 18C), video poker or video slot games NCGS 14-306.1A.

Any of the above things would cause the gaming machine to be unlawful. Operating five or more illegal gaming machines is a Class G felony violation of State law.

There have been misdemeanor and felony convictions for illegal gaming machines in the State of North Carolina. Most recently Randolph, Rockingham and Burke County are some of the counties who have successful convictions with Article 37 violations of the North Carolina General Statutes.“

