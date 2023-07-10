RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two swift water rescue teams from North Carolina arrived in Vermont this morning in response to the heavy rain and flooding.

Vermont is receiving record amounts of rainfall causing major flooding and multiple rescues, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The North Carolina-based water rescue teams have a seven-day mission to help in those efforts.

“It’s important for states to help each other in times of trouble and we’re glad to help Vermont as the people there battle flooding,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “In times of crisis here in North Carolina, we know we can rely on our friends across the nation to help out, just as we are doing today.”

There are 34 people deployed in Vermont, including two liaison officers from N.C. Emergency Management and 32 from the N.c. Search and Rescue program, the release stated. Of the 32, 16 are from Buncombe County, eight from the Greensboro Fire Department, and eight from the Charlotte Fire Department.

Vermont received 5 inches of rain overnight in some parts of the state and more was expected to inundate the state Monday, according to the release. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday.

“We received the request from Vermont yesterday afternoon and immediately got to work identifying resources that could travel quickly to assist,” said NCEM Director Will Ray. “These teams are made up of dedicated and skilled people, who are dedicated to public safety. North Carolina is lucky to have these resources and we are confident they will be an important asset to Vermont in their time of need.”