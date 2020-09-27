NC swimmer dies after being pulled to shore at Surf City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A swimmer in Surf City died Saturday afternoon after life-saving efforts failed, according to the Surf City Fire Department.

The incident was reported just after 12:35 p.m. in the area of 1226 N. Shore Drive, according to fire officials.

“When ocean rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found by-standers attending to a victim in the water,” according to a news release.

Officials said that EMS and fire crews assisted.

“Rescue personnel removed the victim from the water and started a medical assessment. Advanced life support was administered from Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive.”

No other information has been provided at this time.

