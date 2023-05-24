GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher was apprehended in Gaston County after warrants for his arrest were issued out of Texas, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

According to information obtained by our sister station FOX44, the teacher, Makalani Jones, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child from an incident last fall at a Texas Elementary School.

Makalani Jones, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

Killeen Police in Texas say the assault was reported in Feb. 2023. Jones was employed at Alice Douse Elementary School from Aug. 2, 2022, to Dec. 16, 2022, but never returned after Christmas break.

The Killeen Independent School District says Jones resigned on Jan. 13, 2023, just weeks before a complaint was filed against him.

According to investigators, Jones had inappropriate physical contact with a student in Fall 2022.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office says they reviewed the case and on May 16, Jones was charged with sexual assault of a child. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshall Service with help from Gaston County Police arrested Jones in Gaston County, North Carolina.

He is currently being held awaiting extradition to Texas.

A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District confirmed that Makalani Jones is one of their teachers and has been suspended with pay, but would not specify why. On the Hidden Valley Elementary School’s website, he is listed as a Title I Reading teacher.

Killeen ISD says they will pursue the strongest possible legal action if the allegations are true.