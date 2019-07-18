NC teacher charged with multiple felony sex offenses with student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County teacher is facing numerous charges involving sex offenses with a student.

The Forsyth County Sherif’s Office said they started their investigation, with the help of school administrators, after receiving an allegation of sexual misconduct by a teacher at Walkertown High School.

Investigators say the accused teacher is Brian Jacob Weavil, 43, of Winston-Salem. Wednesday, officers charged Weavil with multiple felony sex offenses with a student.

The charges include:

Felony counts of statutory sex offense against a child

Felony counts of sex offense teacher against student

Felony counts of indecent liberties

Weavil was booked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $400,000 secured bond.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools sent this statement about the investigation and Weavil’s background:

When district officials learned of the investigation earlier this year, Weavil was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Weavil started with WS/FCS as a teacher at East Forsyth High School in 2001 and resigned in 2006. He was rehired at East Forsyth in 2007 and remained a teacher there until he transferred to Walkertown High School in 2014. In August of 2018, Weavil went on an approved leave from his teaching position but continued to serve as a substitute teacher at Walkertown High School.” Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

