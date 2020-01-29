NC teacher, church youth leader charged with indecent liberties with a child

Daniel Joseph Dyer. (Courtesy of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV, Jan. 29, 2020)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County math teacher, youth leader, and YMCA employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation into 27-year-old Daniel Joseph Dyer began after the victim’s parents found inappropriate messages on the child’s cell phone — specifically the Grinder and Snapchat apps, according to deputies.

A forensic analysis was then done on Dyer’s phone and charges were filed against him.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Dyer was a math teacher at Cleveland Early College, a part-time employee at the Kings Mountain YMCA, and a youth leader at Kings Mountain First Baptist.

The sheriff’s office is asking parents of any children who came into contact with Dyer to check their child’s cell phone for any inappropriate messages, and to check the department’s Facebook page for a list of apps that are dangerous for children to have.

Dyer was arrested and given a $25,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

