NC teacher suspended with pay following child sex crime charge

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — The Alamance-Burlington School System confirms one of their teachers was arrested on a child sex crime charge in Wisconsin.

A police report says Stuart Jones is charged with “using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.”

The school system says Jones was a math teacher at Western Alamance Middle School. He has been with the district for nearly 10 years.

The school district suspended Jones with pay. His suspension started last week.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now