RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a job in tech? If so, Wednesday could be your lucky day.

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) will be hosting a Virtual TECH Job Expo today from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Job seekers will be able to connect with recruiters from more than 20 employers who are hiring for more than 1,000 jobs in total.

Job seekers will be able to visit virtual “booths” to learn more about each of the employers at the expo, plus they’ll be able to apply for job vacancies, as well as connect live with recruiters.

Participating employers include Microsoft, UNC Health, Google, Infosys, Deutsche Bank, Relias and more.

The Tech Job Expo is free for job seekers but you must register to participate. For more information and to register, visit the TECH Expo Job page or contact Andrea Fleming at andrea@nctech.org or 919-856-0393.