NC teen and woman among 4 killed after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Saturday night four people were killed as a result of the single vehicle collision on Harrelson Blvd early this morning.

The victims are a 17-year-old female from Winston-Salem, N.C.; Shiquan Graham, 20, from Lake City; Niterria Johnson, 22, from Winston-Salem, N.C.; Thomas McDowell, 23, from Lake City.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on Harrelson Boulevard that occurred Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

According to the report, officers received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Harrelson Boulevard just west of Highway 15.

Upon arriving, officers located one partially submerged vehicle in a retention pond next to the roadway. ‘Several’ victims with severe injuries were near the vehicle, according to the report.

The report says that ‘several’ did not survive their injuries while others are being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

