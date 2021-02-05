NC teen breaks down barriers with autism, finds love for podcasting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we meet a Pitt County teenager finding a place in the podcast world and showing how to overcome obstacles.

Jackson Robol is a junior at Ayden-Grifton High School and the creator behind “The Jackson Robol Show.” His podcast features interviews with newsmakers like State Sen. Don Davis and Durham Bulls team vice president Mike Birling.

What stands out is how Jackson is living with autism and breaking down barriers.

He says putting sentences together is a challenge he faces most of the time, however he is able to speak easily on his show.

Jackson’s parents said that they heard him doing play-by-play in his bedroom one day and suggested he pursue his career in the industry further. Since his first podcast in late August of 2020, his show has taken off!

“I hope to be a podcast broadcaster one day. I really enjoy talking with people and my parents suggested that I do it,” said Jackson, creator of The Jackson Show podcast. “Because I have autism, I hope to find the right college that will help me.”

Jackson’s next step is to reach 10,000 likes on his Facebook page. He also is hoping to interview public figures like Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich.

“We could not be more prouder in seeing the community support for him and the show,” said Ken Robol, Jackson’s father.

Check out Jackson’s work, here!