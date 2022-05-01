AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and a young woman are accused of assaulting Gates County deputies.

The sheriff’s office arrested Emily Savchenko and Stoney Etters Wednesday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

While deputies were investigating, they said the pair assaulted them.

Once in custody, deputies say Savchenko, of Ahoskie, was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Savchenko, 18, now faces drug and assault charges. She is in custody with a $46,000 bond.

Charges are currently pending against Etters, who is from Eure, deputies said.