NC teen busted with 24 pounds of weed in car, deputies say

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington teen is facing drug-related charges after deputies found over 20 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in eastern North Carolina last week.

According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s Crime Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 70 near the Cove City exit on June 26.

During the stop, deputies located 24 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle driven by Bryan Martinez, 18, of Wilmington.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Wu Zheng, of Fort Pierce, Florida, who is wanted for trafficking marijuana.

Wu Zheng

Anyone with information on Zheng’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

