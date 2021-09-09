NC teen charged with involuntary manslaughter after child shot, killed in home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem teen was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a child was shot and killed last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Friday around 7:39 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting on Martindale Road.

When they arrived, officers didn’t find anyone but learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a car.

Officers saw the car on Highway 311 near Interstate 40 and called for Forsyth County Emergency Services who took the victim, later identified as 23-month-old Deon Stover, to a local hospital.

Despite life savings measures by EMS and hospital staff, the child died.

Officers later learned that Rico Smith, 19, of Winston-Salem, and his girlfriend were babysitting Deon at a home on Martindale Road.

Smith was trying to unload a handgun when he fired the gun and hit Deon, the release says.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Smith turned himself in on Monday and received a $15,000 secure bond.

