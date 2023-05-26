HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen is facing a sexual battery charge, has been accused of secret peeping and has been banned by several local businesses in the last month, according to the High Point Police Department.

On April 28, investigators say that Noree L. Staton, 19, of High Point, was banned from Target on 1050 Mall Loop Road after reportedly “catcalling” women.

Noree Staton (HPPD)

On May 1, police say that Staton was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery after a woman reported that he groped her from behind at Harris Teeter on 265 Eastchester Drive. He was banned from the store and given a $250 bond for that charge.

On May 9, officers say that Staton was banned from Waffle House on 115 Westchester Drive after management reported that he was “acting strange” near the bathrooms.

On Wednesday, investigators say that Staton entered the women’s bathroom at Food Lion on 2705 North Main Street and peered over a stall.

Police came to the store at around 6:10 p.m. and took Staton into custody a short distance away. He was given a $1,000 secured bond for the events on Wednesday and posted bail early Thursday morning.

The HPPD says that “officers want the community members to be aware of Staton’s recent habits.”

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.