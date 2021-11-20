NC teen charged with stolen gun possession, attempted murder; $10,000+ in cash seized at apartment

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The discovery of a stolen gun led to the seizure of several drugs and thousands of dollars.

High Point police responded to an apartment on Westchester Drive to assist Greensboro Police Department in locating a 17-year-old suspect who was wanted for felony possession of stolen goods, specifically a stolen gun. Greensboro police were seeking the same youth for attempted murder.

When officers arrived, they said they saw someone throw a pistol out of the apartment window. The teen surrendered without incident and officers recovered the pistol.

Police also arrested a 28-year-old man for failure to appear.

They then obtained a warrant and searched the apartment, finding nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, associated drug paraphernalia and almost 20 grams of an “unknown powder.” More than $10,000 was also seized.

As a result of this search, the 28-year-old was charged with possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in addition to his failure to appear.

The adult received a $50,200 secured bond. The juvenile was taken to juvenile detention.