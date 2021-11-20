NC teen charged with stolen gun possession, attempted murder; $10,000+ in cash seized at apartment

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The discovery of a stolen gun led to the seizure of several drugs and thousands of dollars.

High Point police responded to an apartment on Westchester Drive to assist Greensboro Police Department in locating a 17-year-old suspect who was wanted for felony possession of stolen goods, specifically a stolen gun. Greensboro police were seeking the same youth for attempted murder.

When officers arrived, they said they saw someone throw a pistol out of the apartment window. The teen surrendered without incident and officers recovered the pistol.

Police also arrested a 28-year-old man for failure to appear.

They then obtained a warrant and searched the apartment, finding nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, associated drug paraphernalia and almost 20 grams of an “unknown powder.” More than $10,000 was also seized.

As a result of this search, the 28-year-old was charged with possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in addition to his failure to appear.

The adult received a $50,200 secured bond. The juvenile was taken to juvenile detention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories