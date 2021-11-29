NC teen faces 14 charges for sexually assaulting a pair of underage sisters, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina teenager is facing 14 charges after a pair of underage sisters accused him of sexually assaulting them. One of those charges was assault by pointing a gun.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by a woman in October who said her 9- and 7-year-old daughters claimed they were assaulted by a then 16-year-old.

The suspect was known to the family, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they started investigating with help from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville. The center conducted forensic interviews with the children.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the teen boy confessed to sexually assaulting the sisters between June 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021 during a polygraph examination.

The suspect now faces the following charges:

7 counts crimes against nature

Statutory sex offense

Attempted statutory rape

2 counts indecent liberties between children

Two counts indecent liberties with a child

Assault by pointing a gun

Because the suspect is a minors, his identity was not released. The identities of sexual assault victims are not typically released either.