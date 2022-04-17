STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center.

That’s according to the local sheriff, who tells the Statesville Record & Landmark that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols was found early Thursday morning in an observance room.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Nichols was in an area that was under 24-hour video surveillance, according to the newspaper.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says surveillance video shows there were no incidents between Nichols and jail staff.

Nichols, of Hudson, was arrested in mid-August when she was 18 and charged in the death of Jacob Dean Koury of Cornelius, Mooresville police said.

Khoury, 23, was found dead on Aug. 11, 2021, in Magla Park.

James Samuel Jones Jr., 34, of Huntersville and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after Nichols and also charged in Khoury’s murder, according to Mooresville police.