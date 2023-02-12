THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Jones is described as “a loyal, loving, and sweet kid who loved playing video games and riding dirt bikes,” according to his obituary. Jones was born in Greensboro, and he graduated from Southwest Guilford High School in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

The sheriff’s office would not confirm where on the property Jones was found.

At around 3 p.m. that day, Davidson County Schools released the following statement: