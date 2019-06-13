NC teen girl accused of stabbing man in chest, hiding in woods

A 14-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a man in the chest multiple times and then hiding in the woods (WBTV)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenage girl was taken into custody about an hour after deputies say she stabbed a man in the chest then ran into nearby woods, prompting a search.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Wood Road near Three Forks Church Road near Taylorsville.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds to the chest area.

Officials said the adult victim and the teen girl know each other, but have not said what may have led to the stabbing.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Investigators say after the stabbing, the 14-year-old suspect ran into the woods. Law enforcement searched for her for about an hour before she was found and taken into custody without incident.

Alexander County EMS was called to the scene to check the physical well being of the juvenile.

The wife of the man who was stabbed says she had gone to a neighbor’s house for just a minute.

When she returned home she says the 14-year-old – who lived next door – was leaving out the back..

And says when she went inside, her husband had barricaded a door and was screaming.

WBTV was there as the teen was taken into custody near the woodline. As she was being placed into the patrol vehicle, the girl could be heard repeating the phrase “multiple personalities.”

#breaking The young girl kept saying “Multiple Personalities “as she was put in the patrol car. pic.twitter.com/9sPaSXQBpQ — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) June 12, 2019

No names, possible charges or further details have been made public.

The latest stories on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.