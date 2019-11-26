NC teen girl sexually assaulted in yard as she walked to bus, father says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was sexually assaulted in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:29 a.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 700-block of Colton Street.

The victim was walking in the area of Clemmonsville Circle when a male suspect grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her in a front yard on Colton Street, the release says.

On Monday, the victim’s father told FOX8 the 15-year-old girl had dropped off her siblings at school and was walking back home to get on her school bus. The teen told her dad a bald man with a goatee wearing a brown coat, brown boots and hoop earrings assaulted her in a front yard.

“I have to wake up hearing my daughter cry every morning,” the father said.

Police say the victim reported seeing the suspect in the area before the assault. Investigators are going over several hours of surveillance footage from at least one nearby business.

“My daughter said she was kicking and screaming and nobody heard nothing… I don’t understand that it’s a busy road right here,” the victim’s father said.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen this subject in the area to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

“My daughter is devastated over it and I’m still messed up about it as a father,” he said.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested or charged.

