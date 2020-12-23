NC teen, hungry for success, starts mobile convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With a cooler full of candy and water bottles, Trey Taylor hopes to turn his small mobile convenience store into the next big business venture in Greensboro.

At 15 years old, the Grimsley High School 10th grader has spent seven months walking half a dozen blocks of South Elm Street downtown.

With a Coleman cooler, with a crooked wheel, he drags the candy-filled box through downtown Greensboro, stopping everyone he can to give his sales pitch as to why they should buy from him.

He got the idea after his family ran into hard times and began to struggle to afford school supplies.

“I want to be able to buy new school supplies this year,” Trey said of the reasoning behind his business startup.

Trey went out and bought candy and drinks in bulk, a cooler, and said he signed up for a permit with the City of Greensboro.

He then took that and started to turn a profit.

The mobile convenience store has become a sight that small businesses have gotten used to seeing, with some owners offering up advice to Trey about how to better adapt his business strategy.

“The community has taught me a lot of things. At first, when I came down here I didn’t have a cash app or anything, but now I have different payment methods set up,” he said.

One customer even bought Trey a Christmas present, which ended up being extra ice packs to keep his drinks nice and cool.

For him, the business venture has been rewarding, not just financially, but also to give him a chance to escape environments he says he and his family live around.

“I have to do this because in my neighborhood there are a lot of people that I see who don’t make it. I see how they’re living, and I don’t want to live like that. I think if I start early, I can make it and have a better chance,” he said.

His future plans include staying the course to buy enough school supplies and clothes for the spring and fall semesters, and one day owning a line of vending machines before transitioning into other business investments.

“I want to own my own set of small business, and invest, and keep learning as I go,” he said.

He asks everyone to follow him on Instagram and Twitter to see photos of the school supplies he buys, so they know his profits are being spent wisely.